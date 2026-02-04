Mike McCarthy Just Helped Out Packers by Stealing Vikings Coach

When it rains, it pours for the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Vikings lose general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, but they can now lose one of head coach Kevin O'Connell's most prominent assistants.

Of course, that's music to Green Bay Packers' fans' ears.

It's been a while since former head coach Mike McCarthy helped the Packers win. That's about to change, as Steelers correspondent for "The Pat McAfee Show" Mark Kaboly reported on Tuesday that McCarthy will steal Vikings pass game coordinator/tight ends coach Brian Angelichio.

"SOURCE: Minnesota Vikings passing game coordinator/tight ends coach Brian Angelichio is close to agreeing on a deal that would make him the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It could be official as early as Wednesday," Kaboly wrote.

Ex-Packers HC Mike McCarthy's Steelers Contribute to Vikings' Demise

Angelichio has helped O'Connell's team for the past four years. With him at the helm, the Vikings had the fifth-most passing yards per game back in 2023 (256.4). They were one of three teams to rank in the top six in passing yards per game in 2022 and 2023, joining the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

Angelichio will be back together with McCarthy, as he was the Packers' tight ends coach from 2016 to 2018, with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. He has also worked with the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders as a tight ends coach.

As per usual, McCarthy will still be in charge of offensive play-calling duties, so it will be a smooth transition for an assistant coach who has yet to call plays in the pros despite three decades of coaching experience. Angelichio is familiar with McCarthy's system, so it's an obvious fit.

The Vikings' offense struggled to get much going in 2025 with QB J.J. McCarthy at the helm. They've now moved on from his biggest defender in Adofo-Mensah, so there should be plenty of uncertainty regarding the team's quarterback situation as they enter this offseason.

With one of O'Connell's top offensive assistants leaving for the AFC North, their chances of getting back to the playoffs in 2026 look slimmer. The NFC North is arguably the most competitive division in football, and the Vikings clearly have plenty of catching up to do.

McCarthy's tenure in Lambeau Field didn't end on the highest of notes, but he still has plenty of fans in Packer Nation. And after chipping in and contributing to the Vikings' demise, he's only going to be more of a fan favorite in Wisconsin.

