Mike McCarthy’s New Staff Giving Serious Packers Flashbacks

The Green Bay Packers ushered out former head coach Mike McCarthy in 2018 when Matt LaFleur took the team over. Despite McCarthy not being around Titletown for about eight years, it appears he is bringing former Packers with him to his new gig as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach.

McCarthy was named the Steelers HC earlier this week, and he's wasting no time adding former Green Bay coaches to his staff. McCarthy has already hired Patrick Graham to become the defensive coordinator, James Campen to be their offensive line coach, and Jason Simmons, although his role hasn't been announced.

During McCarthy's tenure in Green Bay, Graham was the Packers' linebackers coach, Simmons was the defensive backs/secondary coach, and Campen was the offensive line coach.

And it looks like McCarthy isn't done adding former Packers to his staff. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that the Steelers plan to interview assistant Scott Tolzien for the offensive coordinator role.

Former Packers QB Scott Tolzien Set to Interview with Steelers

Tolzein spent 2013 to 2015 with the Packers as a backup to Aaron Rodgers, who also spent the last season in Pittsburgh. There's no telling if Rodgers will return in 2026, but speculation around the idea has increased with all these former coaches heading to Pittsburgh.

As for Tolzein, since 2019, he has bounced around different coaching staffs. Between 2020 and 2024, he spent time with McCarthy in Dallas, working as a coaching assistant and QBs coach, finding success along the way. During the 2023 campaign, with McCarthy still Dallas' head coach, QB Dak Prescott logged 4,516 passing yards and a league-high 36 passing touchdowns with Tolzein as the quarterback's coach.

Following the 2024 season, Tolzein and Dallas parted ways as his contract expired, with HC Brian Schottenheimer going in a different direction. Tolzein then landed with the New Orleans Saints as their QBs coach. His arrival coincided with Saints rookie QB Tyler Shough taking some massive strides, completing 67% of his throws for 2,384 passing yards, 186 rushing yards, and 13 total touchdowns in 11 games.

Even though Tolzein wasn't the one calling plays, he played a role in Shough's development, putting him in line for a promotion.

McCarthy will still call the plays for Pittsburgh's offense, but it's no secret he wants to have former coaches on his staff. And from the look of things, he wants ex-Packers with him out east. While he had success with the Cowboys, he spent 13 years in Titletown. It's a different ball game, and his connection with the Packers clearly runs deep.

McCarthy is making an effort to lean on former Packers in his new role, which will be some déjà vu for Green Bay fans when they see how this coaching staff pans out.

