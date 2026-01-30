Packers Likely Laughing as Vikings Make Early Offseason Blunder

The Green Bay Packers have seen several moves to their front office and coaching staff this offseason, but the news that came from the Vikings on Friday has to be funny to the people in Titletown.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini first reported that Minnesota is firing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after four seasons with the team. Shortly thereafter, the franchise released a statement saying that executive Rob Brzezinski will lead all operations through the 2026 NFL draft.

For a team that finished its season on Jan. 4, it's odd they waited this long to fire their GM, which shows the state of their organization right now, and that's great news for Packers fans.

Packers Have to Be Laughing as the Vikings Fired GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah This Late

Russini revealed that Minnesota decided to move on from Adofo-Mensah due to his weak draft classes, Minnesota's failure to sign Daniel Jones, and its decision not to sign Aaron Rodgers, who gave an interest in signing to a "below-market" deal.

Another reason that wasn't mentioned but has to hold weight was the decision to let Sam Darnold walk out the door, who had led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl this season.

Minnesota's draft classes since 2022 have been disappointing. The list, to name a few, includes Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr., Ed Ingram, Mekhi Blackmon, J.J. McCarthy, and Dallas Turner. He has had a handful of misses, but the biggest one has to come at quarterback.

After missing his rookie season with a knee injury, McCarthy didn't look like the part of a starting QB in the NFL. This past season, he completed 57.6 percent of his throws for 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Not only did he struggle when on the field, but he also missed seven games.

The Vikings have serious questions about their roster, and the decision to move on from Adofo-Mensah shows how unstable they felt having him at the helm. But it makes you think, why did they wait so long?

The Vikings had Adofo-Mensah down in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl, where he was seen watching OL/DL drills on Jan. 27. He clearly believed he was here to build for the 2026 season, but ownership had different thoughts.

Waiting this long limits their pool for GM candidates and will have a ripple effect. The idea of letting Brzezinski run the show through the NFL draft is a bad process. What's the point of letting him run the show if they plan to hire another GM down the line anyway?

These are the things that set franchises back a little and make the timeline messy for Kevin O'Connell, the next GM, and the players they plan to bring in. Nonetheless, this is a weird situation for the Vikings, but it has to feel good for any Packers fans reading the news.

