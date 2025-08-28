Recent Packers Pick Is Biggest Loser of Micah Parsons Trade

The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world on Thursday. According to Jordan Schultz, the Packers agreed to trade two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Micah Parsons.

Parsons and Green Bay also agreed on a four-year, $188 million extension with $136M guaranteed. At $47 million a year, he's now the highest-paid non-QB in the league. This move brings a superstar defender to Titletown and immediately makes them a championship contender.

While this is great news for the organization, Lukas Van Ness is the clear loser in this situation

Micah Parsons Trade Spells Bad News for Lukas Van Ness

Parsons and Rashan Gary will become the Packers' two starting edge rushers, which pushes Van Ness down the depth chart.

The 24-year-old defender was the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft but has been a tad bit underwhelming through two seasons. In 34 career games, Van Ness has compiled 65 total tackles, seven sacks, and one forced fumble.

This season was pivotal for him, and he knew that. He came into training camp motivated and was a disruptive force in multiple sessions. Van Ness was able to generate pressure consistently. He only played in 14 defensive snaps this preseason, logging a 72.1 overall grade on PFF.

The Iowa product is entering his third year, but his future with the team could be up in the air. Back in 2023, Gary inked a four-year, $96 million extension and is locked in until 2027. Now, Parsons is signed for the long term and was given a haul of a deal. Where Van Ness fits in all of this is interesting.

Teams are always looking for edge rushers, and Green Bay could move on from Van Ness to recoup some of the draft capital they just dished out in the Parsons deal.

Van Ness is still 24 years old and could be under team control for the next two years, but getting an extension by Green Bay is extremely thin now. He hasn't shown enough to the team to want him around for the long haul. That's why they couldn't hold back from getting a superstar like Parsons.

In 63 career games, Parsons has supplied 172 solo tackles, 63 TFLs, 112 QB hits, 52.5 sacks, and nine forced fumbles. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

It was a no brainer to acquire him but it doesn't bode well for Van Ness.

