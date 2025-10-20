Matt LaFleur Is to Blame for Matthew Golden's Step Back in Week 7

The Green Bay Packers escaped Glendale, Arizona with a 27-23 win on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but they made it much harder on themselves than they needed to. Thanks to a career-high three sacks from defensive end Micah Parsons and a gutsy two-TD performance from running back Josh Jacobs after dealing with a calf injury and an illness throughout the week, Green Bay walked away with a 4-1-1 record.

One of the biggest disappointments from the game was another quiet outing from rookie wideout Matthew Golden. While Golden had four catches for 37 yards, he continues to be misused by head coach Matt LaFleur, who has not being playing him enough on the outside. When the Packers selected him 23rd overall in the 2025 NFL draft, Golden was projected to be a vertical threat due to his quickness.

Six games into his NFL career, Golden has been played more on the slot (119) than the outside (113) and his average depth of targets was only 3.8 yards in the Week 7 win over the Cardinals, which is the fourth time in those six games that it has been 11.8 yards or worse. For a receiving corps that has battled with injuries and does not have a true WR1, Golden has the potential to step into that role eventually. However, it is hard to see him doing so when he is not given the chance to showcase his skills down the field like he was expected to.

Matthew Golden Has Already Flashed His Potential

Just one week prior in the Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Golden had a season-high 86 receiving yards with an average of 28.7 yards per catch. He only has 18 total receptions on 23 targets this season, but his 249 receiving yards are already good for 69th in the league, which makes you wonder how effective he could be if he sees an uptick in targets.

According to Pro Football Focus, Golden's 71.7 overall grade is 30th out of 73 qualified receivers, so it is clear how much he is already bringing to the offense in a more limited role. Despite the fewer targets and receptions, Golden has the third-most receiving yards on the team, only behind tight end Tucker Kraft (326) and WR Romeo Doubs (306). He does not have any TDs to show for it, but his 13.8 yards per reception are third among the players who have appeared in all six games this season for Green Bay, showing how explosive he can be when afforded the opportunity.

Star safety Xavier McKinney was not pleased with Green Bay's sloppiness and inability to put a banged-up Arizona team away sooner. However, with a Week 8 showdown against former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that allows the second-most passing yards per game (258.8), there is no reason for LaFleur not to give Golden more opportunities down the field and put a quiet Week 7 performance behind him.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: