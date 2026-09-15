Matthew Golden just redefined the Packers' wide receiver hierarchy to start Year 2

Any rookie takes some time getting used to the NFL, but you can learn a lot about a player by how they grow from Year 1 to 2. If his exceptional Week 1 performance is any indicator, Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden took that to heart this offseason and returned to Green Bay ready to establish himself as one of the most important members of the team's offense.

The 23-year-old Longhorn was selected 23rd overall last year, and for good reason. After an up-and-down rookie season in which he tallied 456 yards and zero touchdowns, Golden played like he was shot out of a cannon in his sophomore debut, catching 6-of-12 passes for 95 yards, the second-highest mark in the game behind Christian Watson.

All offseason, Packers fans and football analysts pondered how the wide receiver hierarchy would play out in Green Bay after re-signing Watson, Jayden Reed, and standout tight end Tucker Kraft, but the results of game one showed that Matthew Golden, once considered the fourth or fifth option in the plan of attack, is emerging as an undeniable presence for an offense that truly needs him.

Matthew Golden just put Green Bay's wide receiver debates to rest — he's Green Bay's No. 2 option.

This isn't an assumption based on target rate alone, though Fantasy Stats Data show he led Green Bay with a 26.2% share. Golden also reportedly led the team in total snaps, first-read target rate, and route share, suggesting head coach Matt LaFleur is intentionally getting him more involved in the offense in creative ways. Although catching just half the passes thrown his way hurts Golden's statistical argument, that final number includes a few throwaways and heavily contested attempts as well.

Aside from the target rate itself, the Packers managed to send the ball in Golden's direction in many different areas, from deep crossing routes to short catch-and-run opportunities where he was able to flash some stellar footwork, sneaky acceleration, and elusiveness with the ball in his hands.

Golden in some ways felt like the Packers' WR1 in their first game of the season, but we'd need a much larger sample size before making any drastic declarations like that. Watson still appeared to be the lead dog, and while Jayden Reed's involvement was more limited than expected, he's still going to contribute in a wide variety of ways and sometimes take the spotlight off Golden.

But if this first matchup showed us anything, it's that Matthew Golden is legit, and the Packers are going to do everything they can to help him prove that to the rest of the world this season.