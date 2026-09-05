Matthew Golden can completely change Jordan Love's 2026 season

Whether it is Green Bay Packers star MIcah Parsons talking about an MVP run or head coach Matt LaFleur talking about unleashing Jordan Love, there has been no shortage of hype around the quarterback. A large part of this is due to what felt to be an offseason and summer of disrespect as Caleb Williams is the far more trendy starter within the NFC North. However, there is no way around the fact that Love has accomplished more and appears poised for another big season.

One that Matthew Golden has no small impact on as a piece with a chance to take Green Bay's offense from good to great. There is a level of expected production from both Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft, with the duo expected to be Love's top pass-catching targets. However, Golden is a bit more of a mystery coming off an underwhelming rookie season offering only 361 receiving yards and zero regular season touchdown grabs.

This is where fans understandably are going to point to the touchdown catch and incredibly strong performance in Green Bay's lone 2025 postseason game. When the lights were brightest Golden delivered, leaving hope that there is a gear the Packers will find in the upcoming year that fully unlocks the receiver and pushes a breakout campaign.

If this is the case and Golden is able to deliver the level of production fans are expecting, Love should be among MVP favorites. Already, the quarterback is expected to throw the ball far more as Josh Jacobs is out and the run game remains a clear area of concern. Golden is the piece that can take the Packers from a clear contender to an elite offense capable of making a deep January run.

Packers Offense Clearly Needs Matthew Golden Breakout Season to Reach Full Potential

It is very plausible that the Packers have three pass catches finish with 1,000 yards or more with Watson, Kraft, and Golden all more than capable of accomplishing this. The biggest question mark among this trio is clearly the second-year Texas product, who is going to be thrust into a consistent role after being an afterthought a season ago.

Romeo Doubs is in New England and Dontayvion Wicks in Philadelphia, clearing the deck for a breakout season for Golden. For the Packers, it is will be very telling early in the season how often Love is targeting the pass catcher and the level of comfort the two sides can establish early on.

If training camp and the preseason were any indication fans should be ready for breakout campaign that pushes Love into the MVP conversation and gives the Packers an undeniably elite starting group of playmakers.