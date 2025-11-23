Matthew Golden's Inactive Raises Big Question for Thanksgiving

The Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their playoff push, but their health could be one thing that prevents them from getting where they want to go. Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings had several key players on the sideline, according to Matthew Schneidman of The Athletic, but one of the most notable was rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Golden entered the season with massive expectations, but aside from inconsistent usage, a shoulder injury has played a key role in preventing the Texas product from reaching his ceiling. With just 24 catches for 286 scoreless yards so far, Golden is already entering concerning territory in his rookie season. But his injury is the biggest concern and could raise the question of his availability for their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

Matthew Golden’s Health is a Big Concern Ahead of Packers’ Showdown vs. Lions

There’s a chance that the Packers are playing it safe with Golden and hoping he’ll heal up for the stretch run. But after initially getting injured in a Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers , it doesn’t seem like it will get better over a short week.

Golden missed the following week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but was able to return in last week’s win over the New York Giants. But Golden didn’t look right, making just one 24-yard reception on three targets, and after not playing against the Vikings on Sunday, his long-term outlook is extremely cloudy.

That includes Thursday’s game against the Lions, which could be a smash spot for the rookie if he’s healthy. The Lions welcomed starting cornerback D.J. Reed back to the secondary, but Detroit is still down Terrion Arnold and is currently dealing with a knee injury to Kerby Joseph. That's without mentioning how the NFC North rival gave up 399 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 19 catches to the Giants on Sunday.

The Packers receiver room also could present an opportunity for Golden to step up. Christian Watson has provided a downfield threat after his return from a torn ACL, but the Packers have given recently converted cornerback Bo Melton snaps at receiver to provide depth alongside Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Malik Heath.

It's worth noting that none of the above receivers hit the 50-yard mark this weekend.

The decision to open Jayden Reed’s practice window also throws a wild card into the receiver position ahead of the Thanksgiving Day collision. Still, the Packers would probably like to get Golden back on the field as soon as possible, meaning his health will be a big storyline heading into the looming divisional clash.

