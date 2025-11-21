Jayden Reed Pumps Brakes on Hype Around Looming Return (And That's a Good Thing)

The Green Bay Packers embark on the most important slate in their schedule. How they fare against their NFC North rivals over the next three games will likely go a long way in determining their place in the playoff picture.

Right before they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Packers received excellent news on WR Jayden Reed. It was reported on Friday that the Packers were opening the 21-day practice window for Reed, who has been out since Week 2.

Reed underwent surgery on his clavicle and his left foot after suffering the injury trying to catch a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. His looming return obviously created a ton of buzz among Packers fans who want to see their talented playmaker in action.

Packers Fans May Have to Wait a Little Longer for Jayden Reed's Return

The 25-year-old receiver, however, is taking one day at a time. Pumping the brakes on the hype around his return, Reed said that he doesn't know when he will be back, adding, "hopefully soon," per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. He also refused to make any grand statements about what to expect from him upon his return, only humbly saying that he is "definitely a piece that can help the team."

After such an extended absence, it's understandable for Reed to be coy. There is no reason to rush the return.

The Packers' wide receiver rotation is banged up, but they also have the deepest WR room in the league. Having Reed back would certainly give them a boost, not only in the passing game but also in the return game.

However, the Packers don't desperately need Reed in action right away because of said depth. Reed clearly understands this and wants to wait until he can make an impact.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier in the week that they prefer to have players coming off the IR to get a full week's worth of practice in before game action, per Evan Western of Acme Packing Company. The Packers play again in four days on Thanksgiving Day, after their game against the Vikings on Sunday. Is there enough practice time between now and Thursday for Reed to get enough reps in?

Not necessarily, but it's not like Reed sounded ready to go right away. His 21-practice window opening means that he has until December 12 to be activated. This puts his latest return date right before the Week 15 clash against the Denver Broncos. If he is not back by then, he will have to be ruled out for the season.

