Matthew Golden's Injury Leaves Packers Hanging By a Thread Entering MNF vs. Eagles

The Green Bay Packers are entering a critical stretch of their schedule, and it kicks off with Monday night’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles and Packers are two teams vying for position in the NFC playoff race, and if the Packers want to come out on top, they’ll need more from Matthew Golden.

Golden has cooled off after it appeared he was emerging earlier in his rookie season, and with Tucker Kraft’s season-ending knee injury, Golden will be one of the players expected to fill that void. Unfortunately, he’ll have to get on the practice field to do so.

According to the Packers’ official injury report, Golden missed practice on Friday with a shoulder injury. The absence comes after Golden logged a limited practice on Thursday and leaves the Packers’ receiving group hanging by a thread entering Monday’s game.

Matthew Golden Among Several Banged-Up Packers WR Ahead of Week 10

Golden isn’t the only receiver dealing with an injury as the Eagles come to town. Christian Watson (knee) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) have both been limited in practice this week, while Savion Williams (foot) logged a limited practice on Friday after missing Thursday’s practice. With Malik Heath popping up on the report with a hip injury on Friday, Romeo Doubs is the lone receiver coming in at 100%, leaving the Packers' passing attack severely banged up.

This means the Packers would like to have Golden back as soon as possible. The Packers’ first-round pick in April’s draft has 23 catches for 262 yards in his rookie season, but has just five catches for 13 yards on six targets over the past two games. Watson’s return from a torn ACL has dug into those targets, but Golden hasn’t been productive when the ball has come his way, leaving Matt LaFleur to scheme up some of his teammates to make plays.

It also could be a smash spot for any Packer receiver that’s able to take the field as the Eagles are breaking in new corners Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander. Carter is likely to be a depth piece for Philadelphia, but Alexander, who spent seven seasons in Green Bay before his release last June, appears to be in line for a starting role after working with starters Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell during Friday’s practice.

Whoever is out there defensively and regardless of which Packers suit up on Monday night, Golden would be best served by healing up. Otherwise, he risks falling further down the depth chart when Jaylen Reed returns from injury and potentially could watch one of his healthier teammates steal his job against the Eagles.

