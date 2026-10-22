Matthew Golden has one clear message for Jordan Love amid breakout season

For the first time in decades, the Green Bay Packers used a first-round pick to get a wide receiver. That's why expectations were so high for Matthew Golden as a rookie— not even Aaron Rodgers got them to use a first-round selection on a pass catcher.

Golden's rookie season was fairly disappointing, but it wasn't all on him. Matt LaFleur spoon-fed him, and while he showed flashes, he looked more like a bust than a potential star. That's clearly not the case anymore.

The second-year wideout out of Texas has been one of the most explosive playmakers in the league this season. That's why he has a simple message for his quarterback after a six-week breakout: Keep feeding me.

Matthew Golden wants Jordan Love to trust him

"Just keep trusting me. Just keep coming to me," Golden told Love (h/t Matt Schneidman). "That's what you love. You love to see that confidence, that resiliency. That's what I tell these guys all the time. Don't hang your head after a bad play. Just expect the ball to keep coming your way and make that next play," Love replied.

Love and Golden have shown impressive chemistry so far. In fact, it's starting to feel like the second-year wideout might be passing Christian Watson in the pecking order as the No. 1 pass catcher at Lambeau Field.

Love is putting up MVP-caliber numbers. The lack of a running game and Josh Jacobs' absence have forced the Packers to put the ball in the quarterback's hands more often, and that has yielded impressive results thus far.

Through the first six weeks of the season, Golden has hauled in 30 receptions on 57 targets for 501 yards and three touchdowns. However, he does have six drops, several of which probably would've gone for six points.

He must work on his hands, as the Packers don't need a boom-or-bust guy. That said, he's a young player just learning the ropes of the game, and that can be fixed with good coaching; it's (fortunately) not a mechanical issue.

All of a sudden, the Packers went from having a bunch of slightly above-average wide receivers to having the most dynamic and explosive duo in pro football. Add a true gunslinger to the mix, and that's a recipe for an exciting passing game.

LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich have done a good job of getting Golden involved, but the play-calling must improve. Also, they should use his speed in certain situations, running end-arounds, jet sweeps, or just giving him some touches in a Deebo Samuel role.

The early returns have validated all the offseason and training camp buzz about Golden. And while there's still plenty of football to be played this season, the message is clear: Find No. 0, and he'll make a play.