The Green Bay Packers were flying high coming into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, but most of their concerns reached a crisis stage in a 16-13 loss at Lambeau Field. Brandon McManus’s struggles at the kicker position continued in the loss, and things got worse when star tight end Tucker Kraft left the game early with what is feared to be a torn ACL.

While it’s further down the scale, the Packers couldn’t have been thrilled when rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Golden appeared to be on the verge of a breakout with a solid three-game stretch a month ago, but after Sunday’s performance, he continued a downward spiral that has seen him become an afterthought in head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Packers Rookie Matthew Golden’s Hot Start Has Suddenly Gone Cold

Golden came to Green Bay with high expectations as the Packers' first receiver selected in the opening round since Javon Walker in 2002. While Golden was impressive during the preseason and training camp, it didn’t translate to immediate success with two catches for 16 yards in the season-opening win over the Detroit Lions and just two targets in a Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders.

But it appeared that Golden turned a corner beginning with the Packers’ loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. He hauled in all four targets for 52 yards in that game and followed it up with five catches for 58 yards in a Week 4 tie with the Dallas Cowboys.

Golden emerged from the bye week by catching three passes for 86 yards in a Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but just before Packers fans were ready to hand him his gold jacket, the first-year playmaker saw a downturn in production and targets.

The ball only came Golden’s way four times in a Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he hauled in all four targets for 37 yards. Things trended downward the following week as Golden caught all three targets for four yards in a Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunday’s game was rock bottom for Golden as he saw just three targets before leaving due to injury and caught two of them for nine yards.

Part of this could be LaFleur’s pledge not to force targets to Golden as he was starting his ascent. Another factor could be the return of Christian Watson, who had two catches for 58 yards on Sunday, and Romeo Doubs’s emergence, which continued with seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers. But it is concerning to see a rookie who was starting to figure it out fall from grace so quickly.

Whatever the issue, the Packers need to correct it and get one of their most explosive playmakers back in the game plan before the point of no return.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: