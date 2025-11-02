Unforgivable Loss Gives Packers the Clarity They Needed at Kicker

The Green Bay Packers' absolute disaster class against the Carolina Panthers should have the coaching staff not just thinking about potential changes, but actually considering putting them into effect.

One of clear area to switch things after this gutting Week 9 loss is at kicker. While Brandon McManus was reliable after joining the team last season, he’s struggled this season as he’s battled with a quad injury. Lucas Havrisik’s performance in place of McManus had some calling for the Packers to make a change, but Green Bay held onto the journeyman for a few more weeks as McManus returned to the field.

It turns out Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers was the clarity they needed. McManus sailed a 43-yard field goal to the left in the third quarter and it should persuade the Packers to finally pull the trigger and install Havrisik as their full-time kicker.

Brandon McManus’s Struggles Could Open Door for Lucas Havrisik to Reclaim Packers Job

McManus had a clear claim to the Packers’ kicking job heading into this season based on last year’s performance. After taking over for Brayden Narveson, McManus caught fire, making 20-of-21 (95.2%) field goals and all 30 extra point attempts over 11 games. But this season hasn’t had the same success has he made 7-of-9 (77.8%) field goals and 10-of-11 extra points over the first four games before getting injured.

The quad injury opened the door for Havrisik, who took full advantage of the opportunity. In addition to making all 10 of kicks including four field goals, he hit a franchise-record 61-yard field goal in a Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. While McManus returned from the injury, the Packers made the uncommon move to keep two kickers on the roster and the veteran’s performance validated that decision.

Since returning from injury and entering Sunday's contest, McManus had made 4-of-7 (57.1%) field goals including just 2-for-5 from beyond 40 yards. With a missed extra point also on his post-injury performance, it opens the door for Havrisik to reclaim the job.

There’s no guarantee that Havrisik will be better as he made just 15-of-20 (75%) field goals the last time he was a full-time kicker with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. But McManus’s performance this season and especially after returning from injury, gives the Packers all the evidence they need to finally end their kicker controversy.

