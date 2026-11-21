The Green Bay Packers have held their own pretty well despite Micah Parsons' absence. Their defense has been better than anticipated in the first year of the Jonathan Gannon era, to the point that he might even draw some head-coaching consideration again.

Of course, that doesn't mean they haven't missed him. No. 1 is one of the three best headhunters in the game, and a player of that caliber is always welcome and expected. Ironically, that's why they've erred on the side of caution with him.

That's also why, as much as they intend for him to suit up and make his season debut in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, Matt LaFleur doesn't want to get the fans' hopes up. He's still not entirely out of the woods yet.

The Packers want Micah Parsons to play, but there are no guarantees

“Well, that’s my plan, but I think my plan’s been different than everybody else’s the whole time,” LaFleur said (h/t Rob Demovsky). “There’s still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before we can definitively say he’s a go. He’s shown progress, but we’ll see where he is by the end of the week.”

Parsons has been quite open about his recovery journey. He's admitted to feeling frustrated about not being out there with his teammates, but he's also been candid about focusing on the long game and avoiding rash decisions.

He has also been brutally honest about not wanting fans to expect him to be the same havoc-wreaking machine of old. He knows it's a process, and it might be a while before he can be that type of disruptor again.

Maybe this is just the Packers keeping expectations low so Parsons can surpass them, or perhaps this is how they truly feel about his recovery. They want him to be healthy and impactful for years to come, so it makes sense to take things slowly.

Fortunately for this team, guys like Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, and even rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton have been pretty solid this season. They can continue to do the heavy lifting and hold down the fort while they spoon-feed Parsons and ramp him up.

The former Penn State star is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber player, and while his return won't magically fix what's broken with the Packers' offense, having him on the gridiron can be the difference between an early playoff exit and a Super Bowl run.

Some players need some time to shake off the rust and return to their dominant selves, and Parsons might not be the exception to that rule. That said, it's just impossible not to be hyped and have high expectations for an All-World player like Micah Parsons.