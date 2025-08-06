Matt LaFleur Reveals New Packer Keeps Making Big Plays in Practice

The Green Bay Packers are days away from their preseason opener against the New York Jets, and the competition at the receiver position has only begun to heat up. The biggest storyline of the offseason, the Packers selected a receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002, and doubled down by taking Savion Williams to pair with Matthew Golden.

With Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks also vying for targets, the Packers have had to have some of their pass-catchers change positions just to get on the roster. But head coach Matt LeFleur revealed a surprising name that could make the receiver room more interesting and hint that he’s on his way to making the active roster.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Mecole Hardman:



"He's made a splash play everyday. ... He's certainly a playmaker, and we know what type of player he can be as a returner."



LaFleur notes that consistency is the key for Hardman and other receivers competing for roles. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 6, 2025

Mecole Hardman is Making a Splash at Packers Training Camp

LeFleur sang the praises of receiver Mecole Hardman while speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning. When discussing the receiver position, LeFleur noted that Hardman has been making splash plays in camp and opened the door for him to be more than just a returner for the Packers this season.

“He’s made a splash play every day,” LeFleur said via Jason B. Hirschhorn of NFL.com “ …He’s certainly a playmaker, and we know what type of player he can be as a returner.”

Hardman’s playmaking ability is one of the wild cards in the Packers’ receiver battle. A second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, the Georgia product has been a weapon in the return game, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors during his rookie season. But he hasn’t been able to parlay that into success as a receiver, catching 178 passes for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns over six seasons.

The Packers signed Hardman in part due to his return ability, but he’s also competing with Malik Heath for what could be Green Bay’s sixth and final receiver spot. Making some big plays in minicamp helped his case, and Hardman believes the preseason could make another case toward him earning a place on the team.

“Honestly, I think the preseason is going to be pretty fun,” Hardman said via the Green Bay Press Gazette’s Pete Dougherty. “Just going out there playing mistake-free and making the plays that come your way, not trying to do too much, I think that’s the key to all things. You definitely want to return, but it’s preseason, you never know what’s going to happen. I just want to go out there, make a few plays, and whatever happens, happens.”

Hardman has already caught the attention of his head coach and could grab the focus of Packers fans with a strong preseason performance. But he’ll have to keep the momentum going as he has his eyes set on being a contributor in a loaded receiver room.

