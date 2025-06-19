New Packers WR Clearly Already a Favorite Among GB Teammates

One of the best things about professional athletes is seeing them use their platform to help the communities that are important to them.

Green Bay Packers veteran Jayden Reed is doing just that on Thursday evening from his hometown of Chicago, as the wide receiver has put together a celebrity basketball game to raise awareness, and several of his teammates will be participating.

Of those teammates, only one is a newcomer to the roster, which makes his inclusion in the event seem like an indicator that Mecole Hardman has made a name for himself after joining the Packers.

Packers' Mecole Hardman Clearly Already a Favorite Among GB Teammates

As you can see from the image above, Hardman will be far from the only NFL player in attendance, as there will even be some actors and professional basketball players. He was also the only new member of the roster to take part in Thursday's event.

Jayden Reed is hosting a charity basketball game in Chicago tomorrow to raise awareness for safer communities in his home area. Reed, Tucker Kraft, Josh Jacobs, Keisean Nixon, Dontayvion Wicks and Mecole Hardman among the players. pic.twitter.com/Vq7JVekIZK — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 18, 2025

While Hardman will fill a role for Green Bay during the 2025 season, his experience and winning culture from his stint with the Kansas City Chiefs will pay major dividends for the franchise both on and off the field.

The Packers have enjoyed their fair share of excellence over the years, and Hardman knows what it takes to sustain that level of play from his time with the Chiefs. As much as he stands to help Jordan Love as a deep threat when Green Bay has the ball, he will be just as helpful in the huddle and the locker room.

This past season, Hardman appeared in 12 games for Kansas City and recorded just 12 catches for 90 total yards. His reputation as a deep threat is one of the reasons why the Chiefs wanted to acquire him, however. If Hardman can get back to the yards per catch rate that fans saw earlier in his career, he will be much more than just a popular player amongst his new teammates.