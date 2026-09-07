Packers may not have to worry about Kyler Murray for long

The Green Bay Packers will face a steep road back to the NFC North's mountaintop. Every team in the division is much more than a playoff-caliber outfit, and they can all make legitimate cases as Super Bowl contenders.

That's why knowing that the Kyler Murray experiment might not last long is actually great news. The Minnesota Vikings have a win-now roster, but their sloppy quarterback situation might continue to hold them back.

There have been mixed reviews about Murray in Kevin O'Connell's offense, and it looks like he might not be as far along in the process as they'd hope. Considering that, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes that Murray might be on his last leg as a starter. More than that, he might even be on his way out of the league if it doesn't work out in Minnesota.

Kyler Murray shouldn't be a problem for the Packers

"If Murray can't stay healthy or isn't a great fit in the offense, well, he's probably looking at his last guaranteed starting role. There will always be interest in a quarterback of Murray's talents, but he'll likely be looking at QB competitions (or a return to the baseball diamond) moving forward if things don't work out in 2026," wrote Barnwell.

As much as Packers fans will hate to admit it, the Vikings have an elite set of skill players. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings are a scary trio, and that Aaron Jones Sr.-Jordan Mason one-two punch is also solid.

Murray, however, might be their weakest link. The Vikings usually run a ton of stuff from under center, and Murray's size limitation can lead to a sloppy operation. He's made a living in pistol and shotgun formations because he might struggle to see the field otherwise.

More than that, the Packers now have his former head coach calling the shots on defense. Few people know Murray, his tendencies, and his flaws as well as Jonathan Gannon. He had to try to hide them once a week for years.

The Vikings already know what it's like to have their quarterback slow them down. A day doesn't go by without someone reminding the fans that they could've had Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, or even Aaron Rodgers, but doubled down on J.J. McCarthy instead.

Super Bowl windows are shorter than most teams would want. The Vikings are built to win now, but the opportunity gets narrower by the year. Guys get older, hurt, leave, or they're forced to pay other people, and have less cash to spend to keep some of their core players.

The Packers can contribute to the Vikings' downfall by, ironically, doing them a favor. With Gannon at the helm, they can expose just why Murray may not have what it takes to be their guy, triggering a ripple effect that might lead to a fire sale.

As for Murray, it's honestly hard to believe no one else will give him a chance and he'll have to try his luck in baseball. But whether he can be a starter if he can't make things work out with O'Connell, that might be a different conversation.