Packers continuing to take perfect approach with potential Micah Parsons return

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made it clear that Micah Parsons isn't yet ready to make his return. This report came via ESPN's Adam Schefter, as the NFL insider poured cold water on any hopes that Parsons was going to have a chance to face his old team on Sunday Night Football. Taking on the Dallas Cowboys with Parsons back in the lineup would've unquestionably been one of the league's top stories and a fun moment to return to, simply from the standpoint of the fan.

"Packers are not anticipating that their standout pass rusher Micah Parsons will return to practice this week as Green Bay prepares for Sunday night’s game vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per sources. There still is uncertainty about exactly when Parsons will return from his knee injury, but the hope still remains it will be this month." Adam Schefter

However, there is no way around the fact that Green Bay has handled this situation perfectly from the start, understanding the need to bring back Parsons at his best, not push for the soonest possible return. Even if a potential start was possible against Dallas, it would be an ill-advised decision based on expectations for Parsons and the need for the defender to have time to rebuild confidence after such a serious injury.

Throwing Parsons into the fire against Dallas simply makes zero sense when emotions and expectations would already be high. Facing his former team with that level of emotion and mental stress wouldn't be a wise decision, even if a return were plausible this week against Dallas.

Packers Continue to Handle Micah Parsons Expected Return Perfectly as Fans Continue to Wait

What Green Bay's decision-makers understand here is the fact that last season started out too hot and exactly the way the franchise needs to finish in 2026. To do so, you need your roster as healthy as possible, with Jordan Love and Parsons being the two most important pieces for this task to be accomplished.

Parsons has in the past faced speculation that he fades down the stretch of a season due to the physicality he plays with vs. what isn't a huge frame for the position. Whether or not this is true, there is no denying that extra rest and giving the veteran time to make sure he returns as close to full health as possible is the right decision.

Green Bay is slowly bringing the defender along, making sure to take baby steps and not overlook any potential risk. For a franchise capable of staying in the playoff race and winning even with Parsons on the shelf, this is the correct decision and points to someone looking at big picture goals and not interested in pressuring a star player to return before they are completely sure he is ready.

It should be noted as well that in Schefter's report, the insider pointed out that the hope remains for an October return. This puts it very much on the table that Green Bay is going to see Parsons back on the field in the next three weeks, with matchups against the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers remaining and appearing to be the likely target dates.