Matt LaFleur Excludes 2 Big Names From List of Packers Leaders
By Joe Summers
The Packers face a critical offseason with significant decisions to make after falling short against the Eagles in the Wild Card contest. This roster will almost certainly undergo big changes, and head coach Matt LaFleur's recent comments raise questions about two key players.
During a recent podcast appearance, LaFleur named 11 players that he leaned on as leaders to gauge the pulse of the locker room. Some obvious names like Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs made the list, though a pair of absences may indicate that the organization is souring on two guys who were once thought of as foundational pieces.
LaFleur declined to name either All-Pro CB Jaire Alexander or third-year WR Romeo Doubs. Both players served key roles during Green Bay's resurgence but if LaFleur doesn't look at them as leaders, perhaps the franchise intends to move on, especially in the former's case.
Matt LaFleur Excludes Jaire Alexander and Romeo Doubs From List of Packers Leaders
Alexander, in particular, is a surprising absence. The two-time All-Pro was limited to just seven games both in 2023 and 2024 due to injury and his effectiveness has waned. He's a prime cut candidate who seemingly needs a fresh start, though his experience in the locker room would've seemingly given him status as a leader.
Having spent his entire seven-year career with the Packers, Alexander was long considered to be one of the NFC's best defenders. At 27 years old, he's theoretically got plenty of juice left in the tank but it's becoming more clear that Green Bay may move forward without him.
For Doubs, who has one year left on his rookie deal, LaFleur's comments aren't overly surprising though they still suggest there are issues beneath the surface. LaFleur revealed he was concerned about Doubs' concussions and while he's a valuable player in the red zone, Doubs' production declined this year thanks to the injuries.
He'll almost certainly be back in 2025. That said, if Doubs can't stay on the field, the Packers may decide that it's his last season with the team. Both of these players have high ceilings but for a variety of reasons experienced disappointment.
Perhaps this was LaFleur's way of inspiring the duo to become better leaders. Either way, it's a strange look for two important members of the roster.
