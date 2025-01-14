3 Packers Who Must Be Cut This Offseason
Jaire Alexander
Cutting Jaire Alexander might be the most emotionally charged decision Green Bay faces this offseason. We’re talking about one of the most talented cornerbacks in the league, a player who, at his best, can make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.
But as painful as it might be for fans and the organization alike, moving on from Alexander is the correct football decision.
Availability is the best ability, and Alexander just hasn’t been available enough. In three of the past four seasons, he’s played seven or fewer games. That’s a brutal stat for a player the Packers rely on to be the cornerstone of their secondary—and the payroll.
Speaking of payroll: Alexander’s 2025 cap hit is a jaw-dropping $24.956 million, the third-highest on the team behind Jordan Love and Rashan Gary.
The Packers can save $6.838 million next season by cutting him before June 1. Even more enticing, they’d wipe his entire 2026 cap hit—$27.376 million—off the books. That’s $34 million in total savings, which is hard to ignore for a team looking to get over the hump.
Of course, there’s no denying Alexander’s talent. When he’s on the field, he’s still one of the better cornerbacks in the league, and Green Bay’s defense is more formidable because of him. But the harsh truth is that availability trumps ability. The Packers can’t afford to keep rolling the dice on Alexander’s health, especially at that price point.
They'll still need someone to match up against the league’s best receivers. But instead of clinging to the hope of Alexander staying healthy, Green Bay could use that cap savings to find a cornerback who can stay on the field—and maybe even plug other holes on the roster in the process. It’s a tough call, but the right one.