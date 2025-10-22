Matt LaFleur Pours Cold Water on Kingsley Enagbare Trade Rumors

The Green Bay Packers will be among the teams heavily rumored to make a move ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline, and they have several areas they can pull from to make it happen. Dealing a receiver has been the most rumored outcome dating back to last summer, but the Packers may be willing to part with an edge rusher to bring a difference maker home for the stretch run.

That meant it wasn’t a surprise when ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named Kingsley Enagbare as one of the players drawing trade buzz ahead of the deadline on Wednesday morning. However, only hours after that notebook dropped, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur came out and essentially claimed that Enagbare was not available due to his importance in the defense.

“You can feel his impact,” LaFleur said via The Leap’s Jason B. Hurschhorn. “...He plays with great physicality. He uses his hands well. He’s been a real force in our run defense.”

Matt LaFleur Just Ended the Packers’ Latest Trade Rumor

LaFleur’s comments were a bit surprising considering what Fowler wrote on Wednesday morning. In a list of the top 25 players who could be moved ahead of the deadline , Enagbare was 18th with a 25% chance to get traded with teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers as possible fits.

“Enagbare started in 2024 but felt the squeeze of the Micah Parsons trade, getting relegated to a reserve role,” Fowler wrote. “While Green Bay typically likes to keep its draft-and-develop talent, Enagbare probably would welcome the chance to play more elsewhere in a contract year.”

The 25-year-old also had fallen behind Parsons, Rashawn Gary, and Lukas Van Ness on Green Bay’s depth chart, perhaps validating Fowler’s assumption that Enagbare would want out. But with Van Ness nursing a foot injury, the Packers may not want to strip from their depth, even if Baryn Sorrell is ready for an expanded role.

It follows a pattern LaFleur and the Packers have taken with players who appear to be out of town. Christian Watson’s days in Green Bay appeared numbered when he entered a contract year rehabbing a torn ACL, but he signed a one-year, $11 million contract extension ahead of his return, which will likely happen against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Romeo Doubs was also a popular trade target, but LaFleur adamantly put his foot down to state his importance to the team during training camp, and the team has been rumored to be interested in a contract extension as the deadline approaches.

This could also be LaFleur delivering some coach speak that would raise the value of a player the Packers may not keep heading into next season. But whatever it is, it seems to have quieted any buzz Fowler created on Wednesday.

