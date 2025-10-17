Packers Fans Dealt Disappointing Christian Watson News Ahead of Week 7

The Green Bay Packers opened Christian Watson's 21-day practice window on October 6th, and he has been a full participant in practices since then. He wasn't activated for the Packers' Week 6 win over the Bengals, but many fans held out hope that they would get their talented receiver back in action for the Cardinals game. It turns out that they will have to wait a little longer, as the Packers Wire's Zach Kruse reported that the team ruled him out for Sunday.

Packers WR Christian Watson's Debut Is Delayed for Yet Another Week

This is surely a disappointing development for the fourth-year player desperate to make his return after suffering a torn ACL in the last game of the season last year. It has been over nine months since the injury, and Watson has been hard at work rehabbing, looking to carve out a role for himself in the crowded WR rotation.

Watson was one of the NFL's premier deep threats last season, averaging 21.4 yards per reception. He wasn't able to find the end zone too often, finishing with only two touchdowns, but his speed and athleticism was a big part of the Packers' ability to move the ball downfield. Before his unfortunate injury, he had put up 29 catches for 620 yards.

How his return impacts the Packers' offense and the WR rotation will be fascinating to see. Green Bay currently ranks as the eighth-best offense in the league in terms of points and ninth in terms of yards. As usual, Jordan Love has been spreading the ball, with no player averaging six targets per game. Romeo Doubs has been the most productive receiver so far, with 18 catches, 234 yards, and four touchdowns in five games. Tucker Kraft, Dontayvion Wicks, and Matthew Golden have all amassed double-digit catches and over 100 receiving yards.

Rookie Matthew Golden has been impressive, increasing his offensive workload in recent weeks, and is at risk of being impacted by Watson's return. Fellow rookie Savion Williams and Malik Heath may find it very difficult to get offensive snaps or touches among this group. When Jayden Reed eventually returns from his broken collarbone, head coach Matt LaFleur will have a lot of juggling to do.

At the same time, that is obviously a great problem to have. Having this many reliable offensive weapons at your disposal is a luxury, and it gives the Packers flexibility and allows patience, both with Watson and Reed's returns and also with their rookies.

It will not be this week, but Watson should be expected to take the field in Week 8 against the Steelers.

