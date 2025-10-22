Packers EDGE Getting Trade Buzz Despite Lukas Van Ness' Injury

The Green Bay Packers already made one big trade, acquiring Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys before the start of the 2025 season. But they could make another big move ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline as they look to reinforce their standing as Super Bowl contenders.

While the interior of the defensive line and the secondary are two significant areas of need, the Packers may need to utilize their depth in other areas to add an effective piece before the Nov. 4 deadline arrives. Lukas Van Ness’s foot injury may have ruled edge rusher out as one place to draw from, but it appears that fellow pass-rusher Kingsley Enagbare could be on the way out anyway, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Enagbare started in 2024, but felt the squeeze of the Micah Parsons trade, getting relegated to a reserve role,” Fowler wrote. “While Green Bay typically likes to keep its draft-and-develop talent, Enagbare probably would welcome the chance to play more elsewhere in a contract year.”

Packers Could Move On from Kingsley Enagbare Sooner than Expected

A fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft, Enagbare had a chance to make this story go differently in Green Bay. He has yet to miss a game over his four seasons and has 18 starts and 10 career sacks to his name, including a career-high 4.5 sacks last season. But while he’s had modest production, the Packers were looking for more consistency to their pass rush this offseason.

Pro Football Focus exposes the concerns the Packers may have had over Enagbare’s performance. The defender's pass-rush win rate was 98th, and his 63.6 grade in true passing sets (aka obvious passing situations such as 3rd-and-long) graded 71st among 115 qualifying edge rushers last season. His 9.6% career pressure rate also suggests there are some struggles behind his sack totals and explains why the Packers took the plunge on Parsons.

With Parsons and Rashan Gary around, Enagbare’s path to a starting role is blocked, but the veteran still has value, as there is no timetable in place for the injury to Van Ness. The Packers also have a high opinion of fourth-round pick Barryn Sorrell, though, and with getting to the quarterback a premium in the NFL, Green Bay could take advantage and replenish their draft capital for the 2026 draft.

If Enagbare would really like a chance to play somewhere else, the Packers may be wise to let him have it, assuming Van Ness is not out for long. Should the timetable for Van Ness to return to the fold be relatively soon, Enagbare could be one piece that’s ushered out the door to make Green Bay even stronger in the second half.

