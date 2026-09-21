Tucker Kraft says what all Packers fans are thinking after Week 2 win

It would be very easy for the Green Bay Packers to take a victory lap after a 20-17 overtime win over the New York Jets. Yes, the result was undeniably ugly but there is no around the fact the weather was setting up for this type of play with little thought a surprisingly capable Jets roster wouldn't give the Packers a fight. Still, there were alarming issues that became increasingly obvious at the end of Week 1 and throughout this week's comeback win.

Fans will appreciate the candor of tight end Tucker Kraft, who offered a telling statement after the overtime win. Kraft's comment comes via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, offering simply that "We can’t let a win mask our problems.” As simple as this sentiment might be, it is incredibly telling that the tight end is already focused on the road ahead and not basking in a win.

Green Bay has clear execution issues in multiple phases of the game and Kraft isn't going to let this be ignored. The star pass catcher is looking for ways to answer problems that are going to prevent the Packers from reaching their full potential. If the Packers are going to make a deep run there is no shortage of issues that are going to need to be cleaned up.

This starts in Week 3 as the Packers get ready for an incredibly winnable game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watching just how incapable Atlanta has been the first two weeks of the season it appears the perfect get right game to deal with the issues Kraft is pointing out.

Packers Cannot Relax Despite Week 2 Win Clear Improvements Are Needed to Reach Potential

Kraft being vocal speaks to why the Packers were so comfortable giving the pass catcher a top-dollar extension coming off a season-ending injury a year ago. While the production is off to a slow start for the tight end there is still a lot of value in having Kraft's presence and the ability to bring leadership and obvious physicality.

It will be interesting to watch how the unit responds to an ugly win during a short week. It was at least a stop in the right direction as the franchise went from a late-game collapse in Week 1 to a comeback win in overtime the following week. No question, the Packers are moving in the right direction, but Kraft is correct there is so much to be cleaned up.

The Packers need to exercise a level of patience understanding that everything remains in front of them with the words of Kraft showing an understanding that the standard isn't being met and improvements will be made.