MLB experts are finally seeing the light on the Brewers again

Now just two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central lead, the Milwaukee Brewers are rounding into form after an up-and-down start to the season. They've won six of their last seven games including a series sweep of the New York Yankees, and hold the third-best record in the National League through 41 games.

Injuries played a big part in their difficult start, but now that most of the lineup is starting to get healthy again, Milwaukee is returning to the winning tradition it established through the early stages of the 2020's. While many of the biggest brains in baseball still believed in the Brewers, others wavered, wondering if their lack of spending would finally catch up to them.

Now that the Brewers are back on track, they're getting national recognition for their efforts and are steadily climbing up MLB Power Rankings across the league.

MLB experts all have the Milwaukee Brewers climbing up their Power Rankings.

The Milwaukee Brewers' arrow is pointing up on MLB Power Rankings across all major outlets. They improved to fifth in both The Athletic's list and Yahoo's power rankings, while improving from seventh to No. 6 on ESPN's ranking. They also hold firm atop the 'Solid Contenders' tier at No. 6 for FanGraphs. Milwaukee remains in the No. 5 spot for CBS Sports while Fox Sports has them a bit lower at seventh — still an improvement from No. 8 in the last list.

It's hard to deny the rising trend of the Milwaukee Brewers. From the incredible pitching performances of Jacob Misiorowski and Aaron Ashby to a stacked batting rotation led by a now-healthy Jackson Chourio, Manager Pat Murphy has talent to deploy at every position and the depth to survive the early injury onslaught.

The regular season has become a playground for the Brewers in recent years. American Family Field is as electric a ballpark as exists in pro baseball, packed full of fans who will always go the extra mile to celebrate their team. Harboring such a consistently exciting regular-season product for the fans has become the bread and butter of the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

It would be far from surprising to see the Brew Crew rise even higher than 5th by the time this season is done. No team won as many regular-season outings as the Brewers last season, and while it'll be an uphill battle from this point, that achievement is still in reach for this team.

There are few more entertaining teams to root for in baseball right now. Let's just hope they can ride this momentum deep into the season and finally make a splash when the Playoffs roll around.