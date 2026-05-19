Pat Murphy keeps proving he's a better fit for these Brewers than Craig Counsell was

Few MLB managers embody the sensibilities of the city they coach for like Pat Murphy in Milwaukee. He's a diligent worker with an eye for the details, much like the city's strong tradition of blue-collar workers. He's proud to represent Milwaukee and takes that responsibility very seriously, treating each Brewers game as if it's more important than the last.

All the while, Murphy never takes himself too seriously and loves to embrace the joy of being a manager in the major leagues. It's hard to imagine a more perfect manager for this Milwaukee Brewers team.

Shoehorning this lineup into any one archetype feels impossible. While they'd certainly qualify as a young team — with one of the youngest pitching rotations in the league — there are still veteran leaders throughout the lineup pushing a win-now mindset. Only a handful of leaders across all of sports could establish a locker room culture that meshes such a mix of young players and high-caliber veterans.

When Craig Counsell left the Milwaukee Brewers for the rival Chicago Cubs, it felt like a shot to the hearts of fans across America's Dairyland. Unbeknownst to them at the time, it was Counsell's departure that opened the door for one of the most promising eras in this team's recent history.

Pat Murphy has unlocked this Brewers team in a way that only he could.

Although the team he departed for clouds his history here, make no mistake — Counsell is the winningest manager in Milwaukee Brewers history. Feel how you want about him now, but he made significant contributions to the franchise during his nine years as manager and several more as a player.

With that said, his leadership style was not driving this team to the level of success it was capable of, as evidenced by the fact that Murphy already has as many NLCS appearances as Counsell did in six more seasons in the role. Although it's only by a few games, Murphy holds the advantage in their head-to-head record against each other, and punctuated it by defeating Counsell's Cubs in the NLDS.

It's less so about Counsell, and more about who Pat Murphy is. His ability to connect with players and hold them accountable while clearly showing he cares for them is what separates him from most. Murphy wasn't named NL Manager of the Year last season for the Brewers' record alone — it's for what he brings out of his players.

Few franchises in major American professional sports are as close-knit as the Milwaukee Brewers have been under Pat Murphy. It makes them one of the most entertaining teams to watch, and an absolute joy for a fanbase that truly deserves a team like this.

Indulge me as I put it in terms of dating for a moment. So often, people exit relationships with someone who they believed was the one, only to stumble into the true love of their life when they least expect it. That's just life, love, and fate. For the Milwaukee Brewers, it was understandable to think they had found the one in Craig Counsell all those years ago... only to learn that their true perfect match was in the dugout that whole time. Isn't it funny how life works out like that sometimes?

Even as the Brewers and Cubs continue their constant tug-of-war for supremecy of the division, Milwaukee fans can hold their heads high knowing they have the right guy running the show.