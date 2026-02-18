Mason Crosby's Packers Return Dream Suddenly Closer to Reality

It wasn't that long ago when former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby spoke about being intrigued by the idea of becoming a coach one day. It was last month when Crosby said that he would "definitely consider" a future where he's a special teams coordinator.

Of course, that soundbite had Packers fans fantasizing about the idea of Crosby replacing current ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia one day. That initially sounded like a pipe dream, as Green Bay made it clear that Bisaccia wasn't going anywhere. At least that's how it seemed.

The situation changed on Tuesday night when Bisaccia announced that he would be stepping down from his current role. And, just like that, the door is open to Crosby potentially returning to Titletown, perhaps as early as this offseason.

Rich Bisaccia's Exit Could Be the Start of Mason Crosby's Packers Return

It's easy to imagine how Crosby's presence would benefit the kicking game, regardless of whether they keep Brandon McManus or turn the page.

After all, Crosby has a 17-year career to back that up. The Lubbock, TX native was one of the NFL's best kickers throughout his run, and still ranks highly when it comes to the league's all-time kick statistics, regarding extra points (739, 6th) and field goals made (400, 15th). That's without mentioning how he didn't miss any of his 70 extra-point attempts in the postseason.

One concern is how Crosby would coach up the return and coverage units, due to an obvious lack of experience. Those are things that he'd likely have to learn on the fly, which could put the Packers in a bind if he isn't a quick learner.

At the very least, head coach Matt LaFleur should put Crosby near the top of the list when it comes to interviews. Green Bay could promote from within, but this doesn't seem the best path after McManus imploded in 2025 and the special teams unit consistently made mistakes. Having an outside voice is the right direction to look, and this very well could lead to the Packers bringing in Crosby as a familiar presence on the sideline.

What the Packers need just as much as a coaching upgrade is a kicker they can rely on that inspires the level of trust that Crosby garnered. McManus missing three kicks in a playoff collapse demanded meaningful change, and having your all-time leading scorer step in to attempt to be the face of this change sends a clear message.

Crosby should be interviewed and given the chance to be an assistant coach if he isn't right to be the next ST coordinator. Not only would it help the Packers' special teams trend in the right direction, but a reunion with a beloved franchise icon would give Green Bay fans something to be excited about this offseason.

