Mason Crosby Clearly Trying to Make a Packers Return Happen

The Green Bay Packers have spent the days following the end of the 2025 season trying to figure out what their coaching staff will look like next season. The Packers are currently working on keeping head coach Matt LaFleur in town after his contract expires at the end of the 2026 campaign, but even if the two sides reach an agreement as expected, there are many other questions throughout the staff.

The biggest happens to be on special teams. LaFleur may be staying in Green Bay for the long haul but special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia has been on the hot seat throughout the past year. If Bisaccia is let go, the Packers may have a willing replacement as former kicker Mason Crosby angled for a special teams coordinator job that could lead him back to Green Bay.

“Yeah, I would,” Crosby said when asked about the possibility of becoming a special teams coordinator on his podcast, The Crosby Show. “If someone called me up and was like, ‘Do you want to coach our special teams? Here’s a number,’ and it’s like a really good one, I would definitely consider that.”

Crosby’s comments should be taken with a grain of salt. He was not asked about the Packers job specifically and did not infer that he would take over for Bisaccia if he were to be fired. He also noted that it would have to be “a really good” number in order to take the job.

But if both sides came together, hiring Crosby would make plenty of sense.

Mason Crosby as Packers’ Next Special Teams Coordinator Feels Too Good to Be True

The Packers’ special teams were a mess in 2025 as several mistakes cost them points and victories. A blocked field goal led to a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. A blocked extra point the following week, led to a draw against the Dallas Cowboys. If any of those kicks go through the uprights, the Packers may have an extra win or two that could have helped them win the NFC North but instead wound up being the No. 7 seed.

That wound up being a factor on Saturday night against the Bears. Playing in Soldier Field, one of the league’s toughest stadiums for kickers, Brandon McManus missed a 55-yard field goal as time expired in the first half along with an extra point and 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that not only could have made up the final deficit but helped Green Bay escape with a three-point win.

This doesn’t even point out the struggles that McManus had during his second season in Green Bay, as his field goal percentage dropped from 95.2% to 80.0% and the unwavering support LaFleur and Bisaccia gave the veteran over Lucas Havrisik.

LaFleur may be banking on some recent Packers history to hope McManus turns it around; however, bringing in Crosby could be another way to lean on the past.

Crosby spent 17 years with the Packers and ranks first in team history with 1,918 career points. He also had plenty of ups and downs during his career and could help McManus navigate his struggles heading into next season. Although it’s unknown what Crosby could bring to the coverage and return units, which also struggled under Bisaccia’s watch next season.

It also is worth noting that the Packers are currently in a top-dollar negotiation with LaFleur, meaning whatever number that Crosby would be seeking may not be what the team is willing to stomach at the position.

This doesn’t mean that Crosby should be ruled out if Bisaccia is fired but it feels like Crosby offering himself up to the Packers (or any other interested team) than the other way around.

