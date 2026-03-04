Packers' RB Plans Suddenly Clear with Chris Brooks' Return

One member of the Green Bay Packers' backfield will be hanging around Titletown for a little longer. On Wednesday, the running back's representation announced that the Packers had signed Chris Brooks to a two-year, $4.85 million contract.

Brooks, 26, was signed to the Packers' practice squad in September 2024, suiting up for 387 offensive snaps across 32 games. Not only does a new contract guarantee that he'll remain a key supporting cast for the next two seasons, but it also helps solidify Green Bay's plans for the running back room this offseason.

Chris Brooks' New Contract Brings Clarity to Packers' RB Plans

When the offseason began, Packers fans wondered who would be the RB2 behind Josh Jacobs once the 2026 campaign kicked off. Emanuel Wilson is heading towards free agency, and MarShawn Lloyd's never-ending injury history is well-documented, leaving a void at the No. 2 spot in Green Bay's backfield.

Brooks' return certainly helps address that concern. Since joining the Packers, the former California/BYU runner has averaged a respectable 4.6 yards on 63 carries, which also includes scoring a touchdown on one of those opportunities. He's also helped in the passing game, hauling in 24-of-30 targets (80.0 percent) for 160 receiving yards.



In other words, it's easy to see why the Packers might view him as a viable (and affordable) RB2 candidate. Of course, Brooks isn't the only name slated behind Jacobs on the depth chart.

The aforementioned Lloyd will get a chance to prove his worth after playing one game since being drafted 88th overall in 2024. Green Bay showed the ex-USC Trojan plenty of loyalty throughout last season's injury saga, leaving time to tell if Lloyd will finally be healthy enough to reward the team's patience and faith.

Veteran RBs Pierre Strong and Damien Martinez are also being rostered on one-year deals. Although neither man suited up for the Packers last season, motivation to impress head coach Matt LaFleur during offseason workouts and training camp could keep them in the RB2/3 mix.

Even without Wilson, that's five running backs under contract, making it clear the Packers won't make their backfield a major focus when free agency opens. Although it'd be nice to sign another option to light a fire under Jacobs, it seems more likely than general manager Brian Gutekunst will look towards the 2026 NFL draft for affordable RB additions, that is, if he and LaFleur aren't already confident enough in what they have.

As great as any potential backfield additions would be, the Packers have bigger fish to fry when free agency opens next week, from their offensive line to the cornerback room. Getting Brooks locked down will allow Gutekunst & Co. to focus on those other needs, knowing that their RB situation won't be as dire a concern.

