Potential MarShawn Lloyd Competition Just Fell Into Packers' Lap

The Green Bay Packers don't know what they have in MarShawn Lloyd, considering he just missed the entire 2025 season and has six career carries and one catch out of the backfield. There's not much justification for not at least exploring an alternative backup for Josh Jacobs.

Luckily, a potential bargain bin free agent just hit the market who'd fit within the Packers' budget. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "The Broncos are not tendering running back Jaleel McLaughlin, per source. He will be a free agent."

Jaleel McLaughlin, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, is the exact type of explosive rusher Green Bay would like behind Jacobs. McLaughlin is the kind of sure thing the Packers would like to think they have with Lloyd, but can't know for sure until he's on the field.

Of course, one might wonder why the Denver Broncos aren't retaining McLaughlin if he's as good as advertised. Sean Payton never utilized him as much as he claimed he wanted to, while the Broncos may prefer J.K. Dobbins, who could cost $1 million less in free agency.

McLaughlin was part of a numbers crunch in the Mile High City, where Denver can outsource touches to Bo Nix. Overinvesting in that position would be a waste of resources, given the needs of the receiving corps and at the skill positions defensively.

Packers Exploring Several Outlets to Possibly Replace MarShawn Lloyd

If McLaughlin isn't the route Green Bay takes to either outright replace Lloyd or give him someone to overcome in the Packers' RB room, it appears the front office is exploring a potential option in the 2026 NFL draft.

"The Packers were one of 10 teams that met with Barika Kpeenu at the American Bowl," Packers Wire's Brennen Rupp reported on Thursday. "Former track athlete... Could be a late Day 3 target."

Barika Kpeenu comes off a four-year career with the North Dakota State Bison, in which his increased counting stats coincided with a bump in reps. Averaging over five yards per carry over the past three years, albeit against FCS competition, proves Kpeenu brings the kind of explosiveness to the table Green Bay is seeking in Lloyd's stead, or to light a fire under the former USC Trojan.

Whatever happens this offseason, expect Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur, who are both under the gun with their jobs on the line, to forego relying on Lloyd for anything any longer. They've been burned enough.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: