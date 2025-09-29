MarShawn Lloyd Loses While Not Even Playing in Packers' Tie

As the Green Bay Packers head into their bye week following a disappointing 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, there is clearly some work that needs to be done, specifically as it relates to the defense and special teams unit. Fortunately for its struggling defense, the offense was sensational and got a big performance from running back Emanuel Wilson late in the game.

After starting RB Josh Jacobs exited the game briefly in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, Wilson stepped up in a major way with eight carries for 44 yards, as well as three catches for 37 yards in the passing game. It was a performance so encouraging that it handed MarShawn Lloyd a loss even though the latter didn't play in Week 4.

MarShawn Lloyd Could Lose Playing Time Due to Emanuel Wilson's Emergence

After missing multiple games with an ankle sprain during his rookie season in 2024, Lloyd has been hampered by a hamstring injury that has prevented him from taking the field so far this season. Although he could return against the Cincinnati Bengals following the bye week, Wilson will more than likely take on more snaps based on his key plays in Sunday night's game.

Although Wilson got off to a slow start in Week 1, his overall body of work and most recent performance on Sunday suggest he has done more than enough to be elevated to the RB2 role. While Chris Brooks took on a larger role in the opener, Wilson's 4.9 yards per carry last season and ability to help Green Bay keep drives alive on Sunday show that he's ready for an expanded role.

His key 13-yard rush in overtime and 25-yard reception against the Cowboys demonstrated his versatility in Green Bay's offense.

Wilson's performance was even more impressive given the rash of injuries on the Packers' offensive line. The inexperienced group struggled once again in Week 4 with multiple penalties, yet the Charlotte, NC native didn't let that slow him down.

Despite the offensive line injuries and Jacobs' presence, Wilson gave the Packers something to be pleased with on Sunday. He showed why he is deserving of more snaps going forward, not just in the backfield, but in the passing game as well. Whether or not head coach Matt LaFleur & Co. feel similarly will be known when Green Bay returns to action against Cincinnati in Week 6.

