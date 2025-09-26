Packers Will Now Be Without Key Offensive Lineman in Week 4

The Green Bay Packers' offensive line is in dire straits right now. Starting tackles Zach Tom (oblique) and Aaron Banks (groin) have missed practice throughout the week, meaning they'll likely miss Sunday's meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday morning, head coach Matt LaFleur added another name to the list of injuries on the offensive line.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, LaFleur confirmed that backup tackle Anthony Belton will not play on Sunday. Belton sustained a knee injury during Wednesday's practice that will keep him out of the game. Luckily, LaFleur believes this won't be a long-term injury. Still, losing Belton is a blow to an already banged-up offensive line.

Packers Will Be Without LT Anthony Belton Sunday

Belton's injury news comes after the Packers' offensive line had an abysmal performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Green Bay's offensive line allowed six sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, and 17 QB pressures. Belton replaced Tom after he re-injured his oblique on the first play of the game.

The rookie tackle did not have a great outing against the Browns, allowing three quarterback hurries and three quarterback pressures. That earned him a pass blocking grade of 39.2 as well as a run blocking grade of 49.7 and an overall grade of 41.6, according to Pro Football Focus.

Belton's rough Week 3 came after a solid Week 2, where he filled in for Tom. The 24-year-old didn't allow any pressure as he finished a pass blocking grade of 66.6, a run blocking grade of 56.4, and an overall grade of 61.9. While his success came against a weaker defensive front, he has to find a way to have a similar impact against tougher teams.

Week 4 would have been the perfect bounce-back game for him if Belton hadn't sustained an injury. The Dallas Cowboys have one of the worst overall defenses in the NFL after trading Micah Parsons to the Packers, which would've allowed Belton to get his bearings back.

Without Belton, Green Bay will have to rely on Darian Kinnard or Brant Banks at right tackle. Kinnard is a journeyman offensive lineman, while Banks is an undrafted rookie from the 2025 draft. Even so, the Packers' offensive line should still be able to hold up and give QB Jordan Love protection against the Cowboys.

Much to their delight, the Packers have an early bye next week, which is the perfect time to get Belton and the rest of the O-line back to full health.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: