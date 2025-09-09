Packers' RB Swap on Practice Squad Should Make Emanuel Wilson Nervous

Josh Jacobs might soon have a new backup running back. On Monday, the Green Bay Packers announced they had signed Pierre Strong Jr. to their practice squad and released Israel Abanikanda a day after a 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions.

While the outcome was never in doubt, Green Bay struggled to run the ball effectively, failing to convert three short-yardage third-downs on stuffed runs and ending the game with 78 yards on 25 carries.

Pierre Strong Jr.'s Arrive Should Worry Backup Running Back Emanuel Wilson

Excluding Jacobs, Packers running backs combined for five yards on two carries against the Lions. While neither Chris Brooks nor Emanuel Wilson showed much, Wilson's roster spot could be much more in danger.

A 2023 undrafted free agent, was a phenomenal story out of college, making Green Bay's 53-man roster as a rookie after playing a Division II Fort Valley State. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games and had 103 carries, 502 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and five total touchdowns.

But in Week 1, Wilson was only on the field for two plays, ceding the backup role to Brooks, who saw nine snaps and was strong in pass-protection, receiving an 81.9 pass-block grade (on a 0-100 scale) from Pro Football Focus.

With Brooks carving out a vital role in the Packers offense, Wilson is more expendable. Strong, a 2022 New England Patriots fourth-round pick (No. 127 overall), offers the same explosiveness and is also a special teams asset.

Strong has 570 career kick return yards, and he could get looks as a returner with two-time All-Pro kick returner and starting cornerback Keisean Nixon playing fewer special teams snaps. In Week 1, rookie third-rounder Savion Williams got the first crack at returning kicks and averaged 19.5 yards per return, which ranked last among 34 returners with at least two kick-off returns.

Strong, who ran a 4.37s 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, has also flashed potential on offense during his first three seasons, gaining 499 yards on 99 career carries (five yards per attempt). With his speed, he could be the perfect complement to Jacobs' more bruising, power-style running.

Strong spent the past two years with the Cleveland Browns but was released in late August after suffering a concussion in the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Having already proven he can be a reliable depth option, it wouldn't be surprising if he was elevated to the active roster once caught up to speed learning the Packers offense.

Green Bay made a wise choice signing Strong to their practice squad and getting an extended look at the speedster. While the transaction should benefit the team, it could come at Wilson's expense.

