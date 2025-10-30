Malik Willis Injury Throws New Wrinkle in Packers' Week 9 Prep

The Green Bay Packers will be gunning for a third consecutive victory when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Even though the Packers are seen as the favorites heading into the Week 9 tilt, the Panthers shouldn't be underestimated as they ride a three-game win streak, making it crucial for head coach Matt LaFleur's squad to be at full health to avoid a potential upset.

Although there aren't questions surrounding starting quarterback Jordan Love's health this week, whoever operates as the QB2 against the Panthers seems to be up in the air. Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette is reporting that backup signal-caller Malik Willis was a limited participant during Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Although the severity of Willis' issue is unknown, it goes without saying that the Packers would rather avoid a potential absence.

Malik Willis' Week 9 Availability Is in Jeopardy After Thursday's News

Hopefully, Willis' situation isn't severe and that he can operate in his usual QB2 role behind Love this weekend. No one is expecting to see the Packers' starting quarterback get injured, but having one of the best backups in the game will help everyone — from the fans and coaching staff — rest easy since they wouldn't have to be worried about a lesser arm under center.

After all, Willis is the only Packers QB since the start of the 2018 season to win a game with the team and not be named Love or Aaron Rodgers. It's also going to be harder for the team to properly practice if the fourth-year veteran can't give the second-team players his all.

Acquired from the Tennessee Titans last year, it didn't take Willis long to establish himself in Green Bay. The former 2022 third-rounder went 2-0 in a pair of starts when Love missed time due to injury, completing 40-of-54 passing attempts (74.1%) for 550 yards, three touchdowns, and a 124.8 passer rating without an interception. Some fans were worried that such a performance would land the ex-Liberty QB in trade territory, but that hasn't been the case.

Of course, if Willis can't suit up in Week 9, Packers fans will wonder who'll be the QB2 instead. Former 2023 fifth-rounder Clayton Tune is the only other quarterback with the team, as he's been on the practice squad since late August. He hasn't seen much regular-season action so far in his early career, completing 60.9% of passes for 70 yards and two INTs in 13 games (1 start) with the Arizona Cardinals.

If the Packers aren't confident in Tune, they can try signing a QB off another team's practice squad or even turn their attention to free agency. Jake Fromm and Jeff Driskel are currently among the most experienced free-agent quarterbacks at the moment, and they both know the NFC North well, each having spent time with the Detroit Lions.

Willis' injury situation won't make or break the Packers' Week 9 outlook, but it's still a situation that must be monitored. Green Bay's intentions — whether to dump its confidence in Tune or sign another arm — will be clearer after Friday's practice.

