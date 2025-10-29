Packers Hit with Opposing QB Injury Twist Ahead of Week 9 Game

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight to improve to 5-1-1 and move to the top of the NFC North. In Week 9, they have a favorable matchup at home against the Carolina Panthers. After Wednesday's news, however, it became a little more challenging.

When Week 8 games wrapped up, Packers fans were glad to see that their next opponent, the Panthers, had been completely dominated by the Bills at home. They were down 40-3 entering the fourth quarter and lost the game 40-9, with Bryce Young's absence partly to blame for the loss. The 24-year-old QB had exited the previous week's game against the Jets in the second half with a high ankle sprain. Veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton got the nod in his absence and put together a horrendous performance. Unfortunately, however, the Packers are now less likely to face him on Sunday.

Packers Are Now Likely to Face Bryce Young in Week 9

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Young was a full participant in practice. With a few more days of practice left in the week, this should put the talented QB firmly in line to get the start on Sunday.

The Panthers are a much better team with their franchise QB under center. Young has taken a major step forward this year, currently having 1,288 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions, an 84.4 passer rating, and a 4-3 record in seven starts to his name. As a result, Carolina is on its way to its best season since 2017, when they last made the playoffs.

The Packers have faced Young when he was a rookie. He put together his best performance of the season in that game, throwing for 312 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers scored a season-high in points in that contest, despite falling short 33-30. Young is a much better player now and should challenge Green Bay's defense if he ends up suiting up on Sunday.

At the same time, the Packers are a different and better defensive team than they were in 2023. They are currently the sixth-best defense in the league in terms of yards allowed, and rank in the top five in Pro Football Focus' pass rush, tackling, and coverage grades, as well as overall defense. While fans, players, and the coaching staff alike would have preferred to face Andy Dalton on Sunday, they will have all the confidence in the world to extend their win streak to four in Week 9.

