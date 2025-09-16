Malik Willis Trade Suitor Opts to Sign Ex-Packers QB Instead

Less than one day after speculation began swirling regarding the immediate future of Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis, the narrative around the veteran has shifted completely after the Cincinnati Bengals signed an ex-Packers QB to their practice squad instead of pursuing a trade for the veteran.

Following a workout that Green Bay conducted with free agent QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, as well as some speculation on social media, there was talk that Willis could be a potential trade target for the Bengals after they lost Joe Burrow for several months due to a toe injury that required surgery.

With Tuesday's news, it seems like Green Bay fans were worrying over nothing as the Bengals moved forward by signing a pair of signal callers in Mike White and former Packers QB Sean Clifford, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bengals to Sign Sean Clifford Instead of Pursuing Malik Willis Trade

Trading Willis to the Bengals never made sense at this juncture of the season, especially with how well he has performed when his number has been called. Green Bay has championship aspirations this year after making the move for Micah Parsons. Why give away your primary option under center if Jordan Love was forced to miss any time over the next 16 weeks? As it turns out, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst agreed with that line of thinking.

If Green Bay were to seriously consider moving Willis via trade this early in the season, there is no reason why they shouldn't demand a major haul in return. Settling for a late-round pick just because Willis is in a contract year would have said more about the front office than it would about the former Liberty University standout as a player.

For Clifford, this presents an intriguing opportunity for the former fifth-round pick. There is little doubt that Jake Browning will continue to be the starter in Cincinnati with these additions. However, with no other proven options behind Browning on the roster, Clifford could find himself in a position where he's one play away from being called upon to run the show for his hometown team.

As great of a story as it would be for Clifford to return to the city where he was a high school football star and enjoy success at the professional level, the biggest thing for Packers fans to be excited about here would undoubtedly be the fact that the "Malik Willis to the Bengals" trade rumors that were floated to begin the week were nothing more than that.

