Luke Musgrave Concerns Could Force Packers to Sign Ex-Pro Bowl TE in Free Agency

The tight end room is still one of the Green Bay Packers' top concerns as the second week of NFL free agency wraps up.



Tucker Kraft's timeline for a full recovery remains unknown, putting the focus on fellow TE Luke Musgrave as a valued contributor. This is far from ideal, with the frustrations with Musgrave being well-covered ground.

Given the concerns surrounding Musgrave, the Packers would be wise to bring in another tight end to help until Kraft returns. They'll need someone who can lighten the load without stealing targets and snaps from their true TE1 when he's back and healthy.

While this might seem like a tall task, the Packers can't sit on their hands, understanding that Musgrave remains an underwhelming option. Looking at the remaining market in free agency, there are a handful of options that could make sense as we near the third week of free agency, including Jonnu Smith.

Packers Need Jonnu Smith to Help Challenge Luke Musgrave

Smith was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month and remains one of the better tight ends on the open market. The former Pro Bowl playmaker proved he's more than capable of being a TE1 during the 2024 season with Miami, when he hauled in 88 balls for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.



While last season only 222 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, there is every reason to believe Smith is still capable of consistent production.

According to Spotrac, Smith's value is projected at $7.3 million, which seems reasonable for a player of his capabilities.



However, it wouldn't be shocking if Smith were willing to accept less to step into a great situation in Green Bay. Kraft's recovery timeline is unknown, and the Packers just lost a key target in Romeo Doubs to the New England Patriots in free agency, which could open the door for Smith to be productive and increase his chances of a major payday next offseason.

Smith would have a chance to overtake Musgrave, who disappointed with a forgettable 24-252-0 stat line in 17 games last season. That performance was made worse by his having only one catch for nine yards in his final three outings, including the postseason.

Having Smith in the lineup would give quarterback Jordan Love a potentially overlooked weapon and, covering for Musgrave if the latter doesn't show improvement. There's also plenty to love about a Kraft-Smith one-two punch when the former's health improves, especially if the latter returns to form.

Musgrave finished the 2025 season on a low note, and now it's time for him to step up in a contract year. While Smith had a slightly less productive 2025 season, his experience and presence could help light a fire under Musgrave, giving Green Bay its best chance to avoid a TE-shaped headache come September.



With this in mind, signing Smith would be a great decision for the Packers and a move that should be made sooner rather than later if they want the best out of Musgrave.

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