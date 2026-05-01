Lukas Van Ness' Days Are Numbered After Packers' Results in NFL Draft

For years, the Green Bay Packers hoped that Lukas Van Ness would turn the corner and become the dominant pass rusher they thought he could become. It's been three years, and the former first-round draft pick has left plenty to be desired.

Van Ness only played half of last season due to an injury, and he failed to make the most of Micah Parsons' presence. Now, with the Packers drafting another Penn State pass rusher in Dani Dennis-Sutton, the writing might be on the wall for Van Ness.

Dani Dennis-Sutton Might Push Lukas Van Ness Out of Green Bay

Last season, Van Ness recorded just 19 total tackles (12 solo), three tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and 1.5 sacks. He made a couple of starts in nine total appearances, logging a Pro Football Focus grade of 75.5, the 27th-highest among 115 eligible edge rushers. Clearly, the advanced stats didn't match his actual production, durability, or even the eye test.

Dennis-Sutton boasts a physical profile at the position. He's big, quick, and strong enough to establish his presence and set the edge with ease, and while he may not have superstar potential, he's a guy who doesn't make a lot of mistakes and rarely looks outmuscled or outhustled on the field.

He's aggressive once he sets his feet, and he's a consistent run defender as well. He's an NFL-ready guy who might thrive in Jonathan Gannon's zone-heavy and somewhat conservative defensive system, and it's not like he's going to face much competition for snaps.

With Parsons set to miss the first stretch of the season, Dennis-Sutton should have a chance to make a case for himself over Van Ness, who's entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. The Packers picked up Van Ness' fifth-year option, but that should only make him a valuable trade chip.

Despite Van Ness inconsistent production thus far, the Packers picked up his 5th year option but it doesn't mean he's a lock to be a building block going forward.

The Packers didn't see Dennis-Sutton as a superstar because they already had one. But after watching him put up 23.5 sacks in five years in college -- the sixth most in program history -- it's more than evident that he can make an immediate impact as one of Parsons' primary backups and rotational pieces. Van Ness, on the other hand, needs to prove himself to the organization cause if not, his potential replacement is already in the building.

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