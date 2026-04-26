Aaron Banks Can Breathe Sigh of Relief After Packers' NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers had one prime first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft: Micah Parsons. They had to wait until late in the second round to add another body to the mix, and with limited resources, they had to prioritize needs.

That's why, even though their need for help in the offensive line was evident, they could only do so much to address it. They took Kentucky's Jager Burton in the fifth round, and while he can technically play center and guard, it looks like Aaron Banks is safe for now.

The Packers Are Stuck with Aaron Banks For Now

The Packers gave Banks a four-year, $77 million contract before the 2025 season. They may want a refund after watching him struggle mightily and missing four games in his first campaign with the team.

According to Over The Cap, this team can save $2 million in cap space by releasing Banks after June 1, but with no replacement in sight, they might want to give him another shot. That could've been different if the board had worked differently for GM Brian Gutekunst in the draft.

That could've also been the case if the Packers had added an offensive tackle. They've been reluctant to play Jordan Morgan in his preferred left tackle spot, and adding someone to the mix could have kept the failed experiment of using him in the interior. As such, Banks' starting spot could've been in jeopardy.

Since the Packers didn't do anything to put his job at risk, one can only assume that Banks will be right there next to Sean Rhyan and Anthony Belton anchoring the interior of LaFleur's offensive line in 2026, for whatever that's worth.

Banks will have to take a major leap in his second year at Lambeau Field. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 29 pressures, including 24 hurries, three QB hits, and two sacks. His overall grade (53.0) ranked 66th among 81 eligible guards, and he was even worse in pass-protection (50.8, 69th).

Love is at his best when he's not running into collapsed pockets and being forced to make rash decisions. He's an outstanding passer, but he tends to put the ball in harm's way when he's about to get hit. That's a luxury the Super Bowl-hopeful Packers cannot afford.

Also, with Josh Jacobs coming off a somewhat disappointing campaign, which featured a lack of running lanes, Banks will be in the spotlight from the very first day of training camp. He managed to live for another day, but he has to make the most of this second chance, or he will be shown the door soon.

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