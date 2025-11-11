Lucas Havrisik Turning Into Biggest Victim of This Ugly Packers Season

The Green Bay Packers are entering a new week, and, yet again, kicking is at the center of the discourse. Brandon McManus can't necessarily be blamed for Monday night's loss, as his 64-yard missed field goal would have been a franchise record. This is, however, not stopping some to wonder whether Lucas Havrisik, who broke the franchise record with a 61-yarder only a few weeks ago, would have made the kick.

McManus is now 11-of-17 (64.7%) in field goals this season, an unacceptably low accuracy. Since his return from injury, he has missed four field goals. If the Packers are going to make a change at kicker, they won't find a better time than now.

It's understandable if the Packers want to stick with McManus, the reliable veteran, especially with his playing on a three-year contract. If they want to remain loyal, though, they should let go of Havrisik, who has been a healthy scratch in each of the last three weeks.

Packers Can No Longer Delay Their Lucas Havrisik Decision

The Packers are doing the rare move of having two kickers on their 53-man roster. This is a bad look for a variety of reasons. First, it suggests a lack of trust in McManus, keeping his replacement ready. Secondly, it prevents Havrisik from pursuing other opportunities. If they release him, they can still try to bring him back to the practice squad if he is not signed by another team. Lastly, it is a waste of a valuable roster spot on a backup kicker when Green Bay needs help elsewhere, such as the cornerback room.

Having this level of uncertainty about a key position signals incompetence, not only to the outside but also within the team. This is especially the case when McManus has clearly downplayed his injury to return early after seeing Havrisik's success. As a result, he has cost the team, and is continuing to be a problem. McManus' potential game-tying field goal was so bad that it looked like it was blocked. It turned out, it was just nowhere near being good.

That sums up what the Brandon McManus experience has been for the Packers this season. The veteran kicker saved the Packers last season after his arrival. This season, however, he has been nowhere near that level. Havrisik, on the other hand, is in the midst of a perfect season. He has yet to miss a field goal or an extra point attempt, making it clear he's ready for the spotlight.

The Packers' top brass, therefore, needs to consider the message it would send to cut a perfect kicker to stick with one that has made 64.7% of his field goals this season.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: