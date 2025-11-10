Huge NFL Firing Just Shook Up Packers' Week 11 Game

The Green Bay Packers will wrap up Week 10 with a Monday Night Football battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, but their next opponent has already made some jarring changes.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll after three-plus seasons in the Big Apple. And with the Packers traveling to play the Giants next week, they'll have a new head coach on the opposite sideline.

Giants Fire Brian Daboll Ahead of Matchup vs. Packers in Week 11

Daboll has gone 20-40-1 during his tenure with the Giants. New York blew four double-digit leads on the road this season, and that happened again on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, as they beat the Giants 24-20.

In the process, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart left the game with a concussion, which also puts his status in doubt for the Packers game. That's a lot of different moving parts for the Giants. Green Bay will likely open up as double-digit favorites on most sportsbooks, with the Giants looking like a disaster right now.

The Packers have struggled in these situations this season already, as both losses have come to the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers. Those two L's were bad ones, and Green Bay can't afford to do so again, especially with how tight the NFC North race is.

The firing of Daboll can go in two different ways. The Giants could get a boost from having a new voice running the show and playing with a ton of heart. Or it could just head in the opposite direction and continue to spiral out of control.

It'll likely be the latter since the Giants will have a ton of missing parts. Without their head coach, star receiver (Malik Nabers), young rookie running back (Cam Skattebo), and possibly Dart, the Giants will be at a massive disadvantage.

The Packers should be able to handle their business with ease against this depleted team. Of course, the saying 'any given Sunday' is real, yet these are games the Packers can't afford to drop again. The two losses this season have already been disappointing, but this game is shaping up as a golden opportunity for the Packers.

Every win on the schedule is huge, and Green Bay looks to be in line for an easy one. While the players, coaches, and fans will fill Lambeau Field on Monday night, their chances of a Week 11 win have gotten better.

