Lions Stud Facing Suspension for Upcoming Packers Matchup
The NFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL right now. They are the only division in the league with all four teams sitting with at least four wins.
The Packers are 5-2 and the Detroit Lions sit at 5-1. These two teams are slated to square off against each other in Week 9 at Lambeau Field. But on Monday night, the Lions lost a dynamic playmaker for the next two weeks.
NFL News: Jameson Williams Served Two-Game Suspension
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lions receiver Jameson Williams is now facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy.
If it's upheld, Williams will miss the Week 9 contest against the Packers. The Lions offense is a juggernaut. They are second in the league in total offense (411.8) but third in passing offense (256.3) and scoring (30.3).
Williams is one of the difference makers for that unit. He's second on the team in receptions (17), receiving yards (361), and receiving touchdowns (3).
The Lions won the NFC North last season, and teams around the division are looking to pass them in 2024. Green Bay leads the all-time series 106-76-7 over the Lions but it hasn't been the case lately. Detroit has won four of the last five matchups.
Having one less playmaker to deal with is a win for the Packers. Meanwhile, Green Bay has been able to put opposing offenses into bad positions. They are leading the NFL in takeaways (17) while allowing 318.4 total yards per game.
This divisional bout will be must-watch TV and shifted in Green Bay's favor with this news.
