Another Former Packers WR Switching Teams Ahead of Trade Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
As we approach the November 5 trade deadline, the wide receiver transactions are in full swing. After the trades that sent Davante Adams to the Jets last week, another former Packer found a new team on Monday. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was released by the Buffalo Bills last week to make room for Amari Cooper is signing with the New Orleans Saints, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
NFL News: Saints Sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling
MVS was a fifth-round selection of the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft. After four seasons in Green Bay, he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chiefs. Even though he wasn't able to live up to his salary, he helped the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls. He was consistently able to step up his game in the postseason, playing a huge part in last season's title.
In the 2024 offseason, he was released and subsequently signed by the Bills. Before his release, he was off to the worst start of his career, registering two catches for 26 yards for the season.
In his heyday with the Packers, Valdes-Scantling was one of the best deep threats in the game. In 2020, he averaged a whopping 20.9 yards per reception for Green Bay, helping carry the Packers to the NFC Championship game against the Bucs. He had 115 catches and a touchdown in that game but it wasn't enough to take down Tom Brady's Tampa Bay.
Now, MVS will try to re-establish his career in New Orleans. Perhaps his career of playing for contenders is over but he could still be a valuable piece for a struggling team trying to find more offensive juice.