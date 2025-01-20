Lions Just Gave the Packers Some Potentially Great News for Next Season
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers' season didn't end as planned, though the organization is set up for long-term success with the youngest roster in the league and a promising foundation.
While the Packers suffered their own disappointing defeat, neither the Minnesota Vikings nor Detroit Lions managed to win a game in the playoffs and now some Green Bay players are enjoying dancing on their rivals' graves. However, there's one underrated factor that could set the Packers up to win the NFC North as soon as 2025.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell's team lost in stunning fashion to the Washington Commanders. Detroit now faces a long offseason and Campbell seems to believe that he'll lose both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. If that happens, Green Bay's coaching continuity will give the Packers a major edge in the new year.
Lions Expect to Lose Two Key Coaches in Offseason
There's no denying that the Lions have one of the NFL's best rosters. However, Campbell has never had to replace his top coordinators. Johnson and Glenn are both highly regarded with Johnson in particular respected as the genius behind Detroit's offensive success.
It's unclear if Campbell can replicate the same offensive magic without his top lieutenant. Even if the Lions keep Glenn, losing Johnson throws a major wrench into Detroit's plans. Perhaps his potential replacement could be just as good, though it's unlikely.
With Jordan Love getting another year of experience in Matt LaFleur's system and talented skill-position players, 2025 should be the Packers' best year yet with this group. They need to make upgrades at wide receiver after Christian Watson's unfortunate injury, but there's a lot to be excited about in Green Bay.
The Packers are just 1-6 in their last seven games against the Lions. They were swept this year, helping lead to the No. 7 seed that doomed Green Bay in the playoffs. Should Love lead his team to at least one win over Detroit, it'll go a long way in helping the organization capture it's first division title since 2021.
Even though the season ended in disappointment, Packers fans should be thrilled for what's to come as their team gets better and their rivals' squads get worse.
