Packers Star Dances on Lions' Grave After Playoff Elimination
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers may have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but there's still a special sense of joy watching your division rivals fall short. After the Detroit Lions' shocking 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round, at least Packers players can rejoice in knowing that a hated foe won't win the Super Bowl.
No NFC North team won a single playoff game despite excellent records in the regular season. Even still, there's a reasonable argument to be made that Green Bay is as well-positioned as anyone long-term thanks to the youngest roster in the NFL.
Prized offseason acquisition Xavier McKinney is certainly enjoying the Lions' downfall, taking to social media immediately after the game.
Packers S Xavier McKinney Dances on Lions' Grave
McKinney's first season in Green Bay went as well as anyone imagined. He was named a First-Team All-Pro, notching 88 tackles, 11 deflected passes, eight interceptions, and a forced fumble and recovery each, helping transform the Packers' secondary into a strength.
He graded sixth overall out of 170 qualified safeties at Pro Football Focus, firmly cementing himself as one of the best signings of the offseason. The Packers lost to the Lions twice this year though after this result, perhaps the tides are starting to change.
There's a touch of irony in McKinney's post given that Green Bay didn't do particularly well in its lone playoff game either. That said, Detroit could lose both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to other organizations, forcing a potential reset on the coaching staff. The Packers have problems, though at least they didn't have the outsized expectations that the Lions did going into the postseason.
McKinney still has three years left on his deal. He'll be part of this rivalry for the foreseeable future, so he knows the potential bear he's poking with the post. It looks like he doesn't care though, and that should excite Packers fans about the 2025 outlook.
