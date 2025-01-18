Former Packers WR Emerges As a Potential FA Target Amid Christian Watson Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers season came to a disappointing end in the Wild-Card round. It was an earlier exit than many Packers fans had hoped for, and the expectation is for the front office to make the necessary upgrades to become a Super Bowl contender in 2025.
Difficult offseason decisions await GM Brian Gutekunst and the front office. One of those decisions involves the wide receiver room.
After the struggles in the passing game against the Eagles, a ton of speculation emerged about Green Bay's need for a reliable veteran WR1. Whether that is the case or not is up for debate but the Packers almost certainly need to add another pass-catcher to replace Christian Watson.
Watson suffered an ACL tear in Week 18 and will miss most of the 2025 regular season. His speed, big-play threat, and the ability to stretch the field to open up opportunities for teammates will be sorely missed.
The Packers could certainly use another deep threat in Watson's absence. USA Today's Zach Kruse suggested a polarizing name to target in free agency: former Packer Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling A Potential Packers FA Target?
Many Packers fans will take issue with the suggestion. MVS has been a frustrating pass-catcher throughout his career, including his four seasons in Green Bay. He struggles with inconsistency and dropped passes. Considering how drops were a big issue for the Packers this season, it's understandable that some fans would be hesitant to bring Valdes-Scantling in.
At the same time, MVS would not cost much. He would likely accept a one-year, "prove-it" deal. If he doesn't look like he could make an impact, he could be cut after training camp. If he still has some fuel left in the tank, however, he is as close to Watson as a player profile as the Packers could realistically get. It may not be the most exciting free-agent target for Green Bay but MVS would be worth a look.