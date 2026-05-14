Packers dealt a tough reality check with 2026 season schedule

The Green Bay Packers entered last season as one of the strongest sides in the NFC. Micah Parsons' addition elevated an already scary team to Super Bowl contender status, to the point where they were even talking about an undefeated season.

As we all know by now, that wasn't the case. Uber-conservative play-calling, injuries, and some misfortune got in Matt LaFleur's team's way, even if they still managed to make their way to the playoffs.

Now, with a new defensive coordinator in town, no first-round pick, and Parsons set to miss the start of the season, the 2026 Packers will have to deal with another major foe: A brutal strength of schedule.

The Packers will have the third-toughest schedule in 2026

As pointed out by CBS Sports, the Packers are tied for the third-toughest schedule in the upcoming campaign. Their opponents had a combined 155-133-1 record last season, which is good for a .538 winning percentage.

The Packers finished last season with the second-best record in the NFC North. As a reward, they'll now face fellow second-place teams. The North is already brutal as it is, so going against fellow contenders for most of the regular season definitely isn't what the doctor ordered.

As happens every year, the Packers will face the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings twice this regular season, once at home, and once on the road. They'll also host the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins. When it comes to away games, they'll hit the road to square off vs. the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of course, we've seen teams thrive one year and fail to keep the momentum going the next year. Teams that were contenders in 2025 won't necessarily be as good in 2026, and some of the Packers' opponents might be due for regression.

Nevertheless, the division can also be much tougher in 2026. The Lions fired offensive coordinator John Morton and should be back to their dominant ways this season, and the Vikings will be much better with Kyler Murray at quarterback.

At the end of the day, the Packers should like their chances against anybody, and you have to beat the best to be the best. Hopefully, this will just be iron sharpening iron, and the Packers will be able to hold their ground against the creme of the crop.