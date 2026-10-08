Latest Micah Parsons injury update is a big problem for the Packers

Despite some major operation issues, the Green Bay Packers are back to .500. Matt LaFleur's team is sitting on a 2-2 record, and with the offensive line showing signs of life in Week 4, they might get back on track soon.

However, their main problem remains. Micah Parsons is still out nursing the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2025. He claimed he was targeting Week 6 as a potential return date, but that might no longer be realistic.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers won't open Parsons' 21-day practice window soon. Not only does that rule him out of a Week 6 return, but he might have to miss more than half of the regular season.

The Packers may not have Micah Parsons back until November

“Parsons is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list in Week 5, but he isn’t expected to return to practice next week. And while there have been no setbacks, it’s possible that the five-time Pro Bowl selection won’t play in a game until November,” Pelissero reported.

The Packers will host the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys in Weeks 5 and 6 before hitting the road for a divisional matchup with the Detroit Lions. Then, they'll head back home for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Carolina Panthers to close out the month.

That means Parsons could return to action in Week 9 when they hit the road against the New England Patriots, their first game in November. Or, they could wait an additional week to have him debut at home vs. the Minnesota Vikings before their bye week.

That will be a pretty brutal stretch against high-flying offenses. The Packers' defense has held its ground for the most part against all players not named Bijan Robinson, but still, not having their best player right when contending teams are peaking could be a major issue for Jonathan Gannon.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Packers should rush him back to the gridiron. He's already made it loud and clear that he'll only play when he feels he's ready to be his old self and play at a high level, and the team must err on the side of caution here; he's in it for the long run, not just for this season.

Parsons is one of the most disruptive defensive forces in the game, and with Edgerrin Cooper likely out for the season, his leadership and positional versatility can come even more handy. In the meantime, the team will have to continue to rely on Lukas Van Ness, hoping his early breakout season isn't a fluke.

The only silver lining is that even if he returns in November, he should still have plenty of time to shake off the rust and get his legs back under him right before the start of the playoffs.