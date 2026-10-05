Edgerrin Cooper's injury might force Packers to make a move

The Green Bay Packers just can't catch a break with injuries. Micah Parsons is still trying to make his way back to the field, but they've already lost Zach Bako-Bewele, all while Devonte Wyatt and Jayden Reed are also banged up.

Now, the team may have lost one of its most important defensive players. Edgerrin Cooper suffered what seems to be a season-ending Achilles injury in the ugly win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a steep price to pay for that triumph.

With no clear-cut replacement for one of the team's most active players, the Packers' depth will be put to the test. More than that, general manager Brian Gutekunst may have no choice but to make a trade.

The Packers must find an Edgerrin Cooper replacement

Cooper had a tough time in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but he was bouncing back just fine in this one. He had an interception to set up a Trey Smack field goal, and he already had nine total tackles (four solo) and a sack before leaving.

He went down without contact and had to be carted off the field. By the look on his face, it was pretty clear that it was serious. The former second-round pick was leading the team with six tackles for loss, had 21 total tackles, and had two sacks before the game, the second-most against linebackers.

The Packers had to turn to Isaiah McDuffie, mostly known for his special teams play, but he left the game shortly after with another injury. Even if he were healthy, expecting him to pick up the slack for Cooper is a tall ask.

Gutekunst traded for Zaire Franklin earlier in the offseason, so the Packers will still have a highly productive and intelligent veteran anchoring the second level of the defense. That said, they will still need to find someone to pick up the slack in Cooper's absence.

Maybe the Packers should get Bobby Wagner on the phone and make him a lucrative offer, or the team will have to get creative and take a hard look around the league for some help at the position. Whatever the case, they just can't afford to stay put right now.

Other veterans, like Elandon Roberts or Erick Kendricks, might also make sense as plug-and-play veteran options, or maybe they'll want to trade for a former star like Patrick Queen, who's struggling in Pittsburgh.

Regardless of the team's uninspiring play, the Packers are still 2-2, and with plenty of football left to play, it's way too early to wave the white flag. There's help out there, and it's up to the front office to get it done.