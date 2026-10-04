4 winners (and 3 losers) from Packers' ugly road win over Buccaneers

It wasn't easy, it definitely wasn't pretty, and it left a bittersweet taste on the fans' mouths, but a win is a win. The Green Bay Packers escape Florida with a narrow 17-14 nail-biter over the Baker Mayfield-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite having everything in their favor to take care of business, Matt LaFleur's tam continued to find ways to make it harder on themselves. This shouldn't have been as close as it was, let alone go down to the wire.

That said, there were some small signs of improvement in this one. Considering that, and given everything we've seen thus far this season, let's talk winners and losers from this ugly win over the Bucs.

Main standouts from the Packers' Week 4 win over the Buccaneers (for better or worse)

Winner: Kaleb Johnson

Kaleb Johnson lost a fumble, but he was still, by a significant margin, the best and most efficient running back the Packers had played this season. The bar was comically low, but he still did a solid job for the most part.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers players only needed eight carries to record 42 rushing yards, averaging 5.3. Of course, the bulk of that production came on a 31-yard explosion, but again, the bar is ridiculously low, and at least he showed some twitchiness.

Winner: Laken Tomlinson

The Packers' offensive line was slightly better in this one. They're still a work in progress, but adding a veteran like Laken Tomlinson to the mix certainly worked wonders, especially when it came to opening up lanes for the running game.

This line still must improve in terms of pass-protection, and they should be better once Kevin Zeitler (and maybe even Mekhi Becton) get on the field. Even so, it was nice to see a Packers' lineman move people out of the way for a change.

Winner: Brandon Cisse

Rookie Brandon Cisse has had some rough moments, but he keeps getting better by the day. He's raw, yet his physicality makes him a force to be reckoned with on every play, even contributing against the run.

While he gave up two completions on as many targets, Cisse held his receivers to just 13 yards, with the bulk of that production coming on a 9-yard grab. He finished the game with five total tackles (four solo).

Winner: Tucker Kraft

Tucker Kraft hasn't been up to his usual standard this season, and his comments after the loss to the Atlanta Falcons didn't do him any favors in the eyes of the fans. That's why it was so nice to see him bounce back in this one.

The star tight end was tied for the most targets (7) and had the most receptions on the team (6), finishing the game with 42 yards and his first touchdown grab of the season. Maybe that's all he needs to get going.

Loser: Edgerrin Cooper

Edgerrin Cooper was having an amazing game before suffering a potential season-ending injury. He's had an up-and-down season, and now, it looks like the Packers will have to find someone else to step up in the second level.

He had a big interception early on in the game, and he had nine total tackles (four solo) and one sack before leaving the game. There's still no official information, but it would be a huge surprise to see him play again this season.

Loser: MarShawn Lloyd

The MarShawn Lloyd experience has been frustrating to watch. He's hesitant on every carry, and his lack of vision has him constantly running into defenders. Even if the line hasn't done him any favors, he's not the playmaker the Packers advertised.

Lloyd averaged a putrid 1.9 yards per carry in this one, and he's averaging just 2.7 for the season. He's not the big-play threat the Packers thought he'd be, and he shouldn't be the featured back next week vs. the Chicago Bears.

Loser: Matt LaFleur

Even when he wins, he loses. The Packers had no business making this such a close one, and once again, plenty of that had to do with questionable play-calling and Matt LaFleur's inability to read the game.

He took deep shots when he didn't have to and was way too conservative when he should've been more aggressive. This has been a trend with LaFleur, and even after a win, the fans may not feel great about him.